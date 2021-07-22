DPS trooper’s vehicle hit while helping with traffic control on Highway 6
The crash happened as the trooper was assisting with an accident at the Jones Creek Bridge.
Jul. 22, 2021
MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was injured Thursday afternoon after the driver of a red Chrysler slammed into a DPS trooper’s patrol vehicle on Highway 6 near the Westward Ho exit in south Brazos County.
The trooper was on the highway assisting with another crash that occurred at Jones Creek when the collision occurred.
A spokesman for DPS says it’s unclear if the driver of the vehicle will receive a citation.
Drivers should expect significant delays on southbound Highway 6 between College Station and Navasota until these scenes are cleared off the highway.
