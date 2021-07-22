Advertisement

DPS trooper’s vehicle hit while helping with traffic control on Highway 6

The crash happened as the trooper was assisting with an accident at the Jones Creek Bridge.
Highway six south is shut down Thursday afternoon at the Westward Ho exit.
Highway six south is shut down Thursday afternoon at the Westward Ho exit.
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was injured Thursday afternoon after the driver of a red Chrysler slammed into a DPS trooper’s patrol vehicle on Highway 6 near the Westward Ho exit in south Brazos County.

The trooper was on the highway assisting with another crash that occurred at Jones Creek when the collision occurred.

A spokesman for DPS says it’s unclear if the driver of the vehicle will receive a citation.

Drivers should expect significant delays on southbound Highway 6 between College Station and Navasota until these scenes are cleared off the highway.

Southbound lanes on highway six shut down Thursday afternoon after an incident there.
Southbound lanes on highway six shut down Thursday afternoon after an incident there.(KBTX)

