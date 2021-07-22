DPS trooper’s vehicle hit while helping with traffic control on Highway 6

MILLICAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was injured Thursday afternoon after the driver of a red Chrysler slammed into a DPS trooper’s patrol vehicle on Highway 6 near the Westward Ho exit in south Brazos County.

The trooper was on the highway assisting with another crash that occurred at Jones Creek when the collision occurred.

A spokesman for DPS says it’s unclear if the driver of the vehicle will receive a citation.

Drivers should expect significant delays on southbound Highway 6 between College Station and Navasota until these scenes are cleared off the highway.

Southbound lanes on highway six shut down Thursday afternoon after an incident there. (KBTX)

