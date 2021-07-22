Missouri excited to renew rivalry with Texas A&M this season

HOOVER, Alabama (KBTX) - With all the talk of Texas and Oklahoma wanting to join the SEC, there actually is an old Big-12 foe on the Aggies’ schedule this fall. Missouri will welcome A&M to Columbia in 2021, and the two squads will play each other for the first time since 2014.

Second-year head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers took the podium on the final day of SEC Media Days. Since last year’s event got cancelled, this was Drinkwitz’s SEC Media Days Debut and he seemed optimistic about what the Tigers are building.

This year Missouri plays Texas A&M for the first time in 7 years, and the Tigers know to expect a very tough Aggie squad.

”I’m familiar with their schemes, I know they’ve got tremendous players. I know it’s going to be a tremendous battle,” Drinkwitz said. “I don’t know what that will look like, I think it’s week 6 or 7 of the season, and who knows what your football team looks like by then. We will be happy to accommodate them in Columbia, but hopefully, we don’t make them feel too welcome,” added Drinkwitz.

“They’re a good team. I give them a lot of respect. They’re well-coached,” Missouri offensive lineman Chase Cook stated. “I’m looking forward to the challenge and we have them at home, so I’m excited to get to that week, but we’ve got to play one week at a time and get through Central Michigan first and then on from there. But I am excited to play Texas A&M, no doubt,” Cook added.

Missouri will host Texas A&M on October 16th. THe Tigers haven’t lost to the Aggies in Columbia since 1999.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.