Multi-vehicle accident involving 18-wheeler on Highway 6 in Robertson County

A multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler happened on Highway 6 just north of the Benchley community.(KBTX)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities are responding to a major accident on Highway 6 north of the Benchley community in Robertson County.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s office confirmed the accident around 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Air medical support has been called to the scene, according to reports.

