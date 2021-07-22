Multi-vehicle accident involving 18-wheeler on Highway 6 in Robertson County
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities are responding to a major accident on Highway 6 north of the Benchley community in Robertson County.
The Robertson County Sheriff’s office confirmed the accident around 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Air medical support has been called to the scene, according to reports.
