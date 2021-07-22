SEC coaches and players excited for full stadiums this fall

HOOVER, Alabama (KBTX) - The 2020 college football season was different as teams played during the COVID-19 pandemic. To get through the season was a great accomplishment but with limited fans and no tailgating it didn’t feel like traditional Saturdays in the fall.

As we head towards the 2021 season there are plans for stadiums to be back at full capacity which helps bring back the true college football experience. Coaches and players around the Southeastern Conference are excited at the possibility of having fans back in the stands.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen called sports the best reality TV but added it’s even better in person. Vanderbilt offensive lineman Bradley Ashmore said, “Football is my life. It’s what I love to do. It’s what consumes most of my time and getting to go out in front of thousands of people and do what you love to do is just a dream come true so I can’t wait to get back out in those stadiums and show all this hard work that we have been putting on. I’ve got no words for it. It’s the best feeling in the world.”

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green said, “It’s a great feeling. The 12th Man is going to be in full effect. 100,000 fans screaming just being out there helping up wins games.”

The first SEC team to play a game this season will be Tennessee on September 2 against Bowling Green in Knoxville. Texas A&M will open the 2021 campaign September 4 against Kent State at Kyle Field.

