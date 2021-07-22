Shots fired during home invasion at Bryan apartment complex

Advertisement

By Clay Falls
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating an early morning home invasion robbery, KBTX has confirmed.

The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of East 29th Street near Briarcrest Drive. Police tell us around 12:30 a.m. they responded to the apartment after multiple suspects had forced entry into the apartment and demanded money from the residents inside.

Police say during the robbery the suspects fired several shots but nobody was injured. Police say the suspects left with cash.

Police added this does not appear to be a random incident.

