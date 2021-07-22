Texas A&M University Police identify suspect in a hit and run, victim speaks out

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thanks to a story done by KBTX, Texas A&M University Police say they’ve been able to identify the person they believe is behind a hit and run crash that happened back in May.

Investigators say, Lorna Harper, 61, was riding her three-wheeled bike home from work on Agronomy Road when she was struck from behind.

Harper says she suffered memory loss, 15 fractured ribs, and a concussion.

“I was told that I was hit along this road. Someone left me there. I was unconscious when they found me and the only reason they knew who I was is because of my work I.D,” said Harper.

Harper is hoping her experience will alert drivers to be more cautious when on the road.

“As a bicyclist, we’re expected to be hyper-aware of our environment and we shouldn’t have to be any more aware of our environment than the car that’s behind us. It’s just as much as their responsibility to know where I’m at as it is my responsibility to know where they’re at,” said Harper.

Harper says despite dealing with her injuries she’s able to see another day, an outcome that’s not the same for everyone.

“I have a grandson who turned a year old in May. I’ve never seen him. They could have very well taken away my chance to see my grandson,” said Harper. “That’s what it does, it takes away our right to stay with our families.”

Still, Harper says she won’t let this take away from doing what she loves.

“I refuse to allow this incident and the person that hit me to take that joy away from me. I’m 61 years old, this is my form of physical therapy. This is how I get exercise and I’m not going to let anyone take that away from me,” said Harper.

UPD says they are working with the District Attorney’s Office to file charges and are not releasing the suspect’s name at this time. Harper and her attorney are also taking legal action.

Cyclist, Lorna Harper is a victim of a hit-and-run crash. She's pleading for drivers to think of others when behind the wheel and to stay alert. Posted by Mekena Rodriguez KBTX on Thursday, July 22, 2021

