Texas A&M University Police looking for three persons of interest in vehicle burglaries
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M University Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying three persons of interest.
Police are investigating the burglaries of six vehicles on June 26 around 1:20 a.m. in PA 30 C.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rogers at (979) 845-8057 or rrogers@tamu.edu
