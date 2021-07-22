Texas A&M University Police looking for three persons of interest in vehicle burglaries

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M University Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying three persons of interest.

Police are investigating the burglaries of six vehicles on June 26 around 1:20 a.m. in PA 30 C.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rogers at (979) 845-8057 or rrogers@tamu.edu

Assistance Needed in Identifying Persons of Interest



6 vehicles were burglarized on 6/26/21 around 1:20 am in PA 30 C. Persons of interest are shown.



Anyone with information regarding their identity is asked to contact Det. Rogers at (979) 845-8057 or rrogers@tamu.edu. pic.twitter.com/QVZOIAM9R5 — Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) July 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.