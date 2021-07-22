Advertisement

Texas A&M University Police looking for three persons of interest in vehicle burglaries

TAMU Police are looking for these three people of interest.
TAMU Police are looking for these three people of interest.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M University Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying three persons of interest.

Police are investigating the burglaries of six vehicles on June 26 around 1:20 a.m. in PA 30 C.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rogers at (979) 845-8057 or rrogers@tamu.edu

