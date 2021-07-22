Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Wydermyer Named to 2021 Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Texas A&M tight end Jaylen Wydermyer celebrates a touchdown reception during the Aggies' 48-3...
Texas A&M tight end Jaylen Wydermyer celebrates a touchdown reception during the Aggies' 48-3 vicotry over South Carolina on November 7.(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Texas A&M football junior Jalen Wydermyer was named to the 2021 Preseason Biletnikoff Award Watch List, announced Thursday by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation.

Wydermyer, a tight end from Dickinson, Texas, earned All-SEC Second Team honors and was a finalist for the John Mackey Award as a sophomore. The ultra-talented pass catcher owns A&M’s career record for touchdown catches by a tight end (12) and is on pace to claim the career mark for tight ends in receiving yards and receptions as a junior.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver.

The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers. Foundation trustees do not vote and have never voted.

