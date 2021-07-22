Thursday brings the last best chance for spotty rain ahead of a drier & warmer outlook

After spotty rain and storms roamed the Brazos Valley Wednesday evening, the last best chance for additional spotty activity is in the works Thursday. Thermometers start off the morning in the 70s, but plenty of sunshine found throughout the day will help afternoon highs reach for the low 90s with heat index values close to or in the triple digits. This daytime heating along with an area of low pressure to our west will help spark the potential for some rain and storm activity by late afternoon and into the evening hours. The activity is not for everyone today, and whatever is found on PinPoint Radar looks to dissipate after the sun goes down.

High pressure moving in from the Gulf takes over to wrap up the work week on Friday. This system will essentially turn off the rain chances into the upcoming weekend (minus a stray shower/iso. rumble Friday afternoon), and bring back additional sunshine to raise temperatures into the mid-to-upper 90s each weekend day. This will also help steer yet another plume of Saharan Dust into the Brazos Valley as early as late Friday, bringing hazy skies back into place and affecting air quality levels a bit locally. Those with sensitive respiratory conditions and dust allergies will want to take it easy from both the heat and drop in air quality this weekend, especially if your symptoms were present with the last two plumes of dust that filtered through the Brazos Valley over the past couple of weeks.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 92. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain before 10pm. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated rain chance late. Hazy skies. High: 95. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.