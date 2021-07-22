Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD FFA students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan ISD students recently shined at the Texas FFA State Convention in Fort Worth.

Ty Greenlee, Emma Brunson, Hunter Harlin, and Gabriel Muller received Lonestar degrees, the highest degree awarded in FFA.

Hunter, Gabe & Harmony Smith placed in the top three of their divisions with their Agriscience Fair projects. Harmony placed first and will attend the National FFA convention with her project in October.

Additionally, Cade Conrad is one of only 12 officers in the entire state of Texas on the 2021-2022 Texas FFA State Officer team.

