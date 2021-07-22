Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD FFA students

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan ISD students recently shined at the Texas FFA State Convention in Fort Worth.

Ty Greenlee, Emma Brunson, Hunter Harlin, and Gabriel Muller received Lonestar degrees, the highest degree awarded in FFA.

Hunter, Gabe & Harmony Smith placed in the top three of their divisions with their Agriscience Fair projects. Harmony placed first and will attend the National FFA convention with her project in October.

Additionally, Cade Conrad is one of only 12 officers in the entire state of Texas on the 2021-2022 Texas FFA State Officer team.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSPD has given all clear, and residents can return to their homes.
CSPD finds peaceful resolution after hours long standoff with barricaded person
Richard Wang, 20
Grocery store employee charged with stealing tens of thousands in cash
DPS investigating two-vehicle crash that killed two on SH 105
Beverly Ann Powell, 37
TDCJ issues warrant for woman skipping parole
The Cook family
Brazos County family turns to faith as loved one battles COVID-19

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD FFA students
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD FFA students
Treat of the Day: Brazos County Historical Commission wins award
Treat of the Day: Brazos County Historical Commission wins award
Treat of the Day: Brazos County Historical Commission wins award
Treat of the Day: Brazos County Historical Commission wins award
Treat of the Day: ABC Home & Commercial donates to Brazos Valley Food Bank
Treat of the Day: ABC Home & Commercial donates to Brazos Valley Food Bank