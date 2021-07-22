Advertisement

Triathlon prompts road, parking lot closures on TAMU campus Sunday

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M Triathlon Club is hosting the Tri Aggieland Triathlon Sunday prompting road and parking lot closures on and around campus.

The closures will take place between 6 a.m. and noon.

According to a press release, the following road closures and modifications are below:

-Vehicles will encounter delays at the intersection of Olsen Blvd. and John Kimbrough Blvd. Use George Bush Dr. to Penberthy Blvd. or Olsen Blvd. to access Reed Arena and Athletic facilities instead of Wellborn Rd. to John Kimbrough Blvd.

-Olsen Blvd. will be closed northbound from the Rec Center to John Kimbrough Blvd.

-Enterprise Rd. and Technology Loop will be closed.

-Agronomy Rd. will support northbound traffic only.

-Vehicles will encounter delays on F&B Rd. between Agronomy Rd. and FM 2818.

-John Kimbrough Blvd., Research Pkwy. and Discovery Dr. will each be reconfigured to 2-way traffic using only half of the roadway.

Details about impacted parking lots and garages:

-Access to West Campus Garage will be via Wellborn Rd. to John Kimbrough Blvd. only

-Lot 96 will be closed during this event. Lot 96 permit holders may park in Lot 97 via the Lot 74 entrance off Olsen Blvd.

-Lot 97 permit holders will access Lot 97 via the Lot 74 entrance off Olsen Blvd.

-Lot 104 will be closed during this event. Parking is available in Lot 100j or Lot 61.

-Lot 107 will be closed during this event. Lot 107 permit holders may park in Lot 122 for the duration of the event.

-Lot 112 will be closed during this event. Lot 112 permit holders may park in Lot 122 for the duration of the event.

-Lot 113 entrance on Research Pkwy will be closed, access through lot 110 on Discovery Dr.

-Lot 119 will be closed during this event. Lot 119 permit holders may park in Lot 122 for the duration of the event.

For additional information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSPD has given all clear, and residents can return to their homes.
CSPD finds peaceful resolution after hours long standoff with barricaded person
Richard Wang, 20
Grocery store employee charged with stealing tens of thousands in cash
DPS investigating two-vehicle crash that killed two on SH 105
The Cook family
Brazos County family turns to faith as loved one battles COVID-19
Beverly Ann Powell, 37
TDCJ issues warrant for woman skipping parole

Latest News

CSPD has given all clear, and residents can return to their homes.
CSPD finds peaceful resolution after hours long standoff with barricaded person
Hazy, dull, gray skies are expected across the Brazos Valley this weekend and into early parts...
Saharan dust returns to the Brazos Valley for yet another weekend
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 7/21
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 7/21
A free exhibit is on display at the Cushing Memorial Library.
New LGBTQIA+ exhibit unveiled at Texas A&M’s Cushing Memorial Library