Two sent to hospital after rollover crash on Highway 6 feeder road in Bryan
The crash Wednesday afternoon happened on the feeder road between Briarcrest and Boonville Road.
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Bryan sent two people to a hospital, according to police.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the northbound feeder road of Highway 6 between Boonville and Briarcrest.
Police said the victims of the crash did not appear to have any serious injuries.
A police spokesman said the driver of aToyota Corolla was cited for Improper Lane Change.
