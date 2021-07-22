Advertisement

Two sent to hospital after rollover crash on Highway 6 feeder road in Bryan

The crash Wednesday afternoon happened on the feeder road between Briarcrest and Boonville Road.
Bryan police say two people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon following this crash along Highway 6.(Photo courtesy: Victoria Jackson)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Bryan sent two people to a hospital, according to police.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the northbound feeder road of Highway 6 between Boonville and Briarcrest.

Police said the victims of the crash did not appear to have any serious injuries.

A police spokesman said the driver of aToyota Corolla was cited for Improper Lane Change.

