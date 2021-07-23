Aggie business owner battling cancer retires after 40 years of service

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Long-time business owner Gordon Wilhelm is stepping down from Brazos Valley Automotive to fight cancer head-on.

The Aggie co-owner opened the business just over 16 years ago and prior to that, he worked at Firestone in College Station for 25 years.

Wilhelm was diagnosed with the most aggressive type of prostate cancer back in March. Since then, he’s worked to balance the business and his health but ultimately decided to step down.

Wilhelm says as much as he’s loved providing reliable transportation for folks in the Brazos Valley what he’ll miss most is turning customers into friends.

A retirement party will be held Saturday, July 24 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Hilton in College Station.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.