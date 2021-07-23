Advertisement

Alabama, Texas A&M excited for matchup at Kyle Field this season

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Alabama (KBTX) - A lot of Aggie football fans have October 9th circled on their calendars, which is when Alabama comes to Kyle Field this season. Last year, Texas A&M’s lone loss was to Alabama. The Aggies of course would like their revenge, and the Crimson Tide know to treat A&M like legitimate SEC West contenders.

“I definitely think Texas A&M is a good team, and I definitely think they will be good this year,” said Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III. “And also playing at their stadium will be special. They definitely have a great atmosphere there,” Metchie added.

“I don’t think there’s any question about it. Jimbo’s done an outstanding job there,” said Alabama head coach Nick Saban. “They had a really, really good team last year, and it was a very challenging game for us. It’s always difficult to play there and we have to play there this year. I know they have a lot of really good players on both sides of the ball. I know Jimbo, he creates a culture on his team that enhances very good competition, players being competitive and putting themselves in a position to have the best chance to win. We have a lot of respect for Texas A&M and the kind of team that they’re going to have this year,” Saban added.

“We’ve got to play every game like it’s Alabama and then play after that,” chimed in Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher. “They’re going to be ready to play us and hopefully, we’re going to be prepared to play them. We’ve got 11 other games cause this league will humble you very quickly. That’s the thing that’s amazing about what they’ve been able to do. The respect I have for their program in the consistency they’ve had in all the games they’ve had. Like I said, Nick’s been phenomenal,” Fisher added.

“Knocking down the defending national champions would be good, but I’m looking forward to every single game,” A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal said.

On October 9th, the Maroon and White will try and beat the defending national champs at Kyle Field for the first time in history. The last time A&M beat Alabama was in 2012.

