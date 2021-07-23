Allen Academy Rams
Newly Re-Turfed Field and Core Group with Playoff Experience
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Class: TAPPS Division I & II District: 6
School Colors: Blue and Gold
Playoff Appearances: 22
State Championships: 1996, 1998, 2014
Head Coach: Adrian Adams (25-10 in 4 seasons at Allen Academy, 94-44 in 13 seasons overall)
Assistant Coaches: Jason Jolly (Defensive Coordinator), Nick Stromeyer, Seth Thomas, Michael Bryan
Offense: Balanced No Huddle
Defense: 2-3-1
2021 SCHEDULE
*District Game
|8/26
|BVCHEA Home School
|9/3
|Dime Box
|9/9
|@ St. Joseph Catholic
|9/24
|Giddings State*
|10/1
|Logos Prep Academy*
|10/8
|@ Faith West Academy*
|10/16
|Emery/Weiner*
|10/22
|King’s Academy
|10/29
|@ O’Connell
|11/5
|@ Covenant Christian*
2020 RESULTS
|9/25
|St. Joseph Catholic
|L 48-44
|10/2
|vs Medina
|W 58-8
|10/9
|Calvert
|L 30-7
|10/16
|Katy Faith West Academy*
|W 72-10
|10/24
|@ Houston Emery/Weiner*
|L 62-60 (2OT)
|10/30
|@ Huntsville Alpha Omega Academy*
|W 73-34
|11/6
|Galveston O’Connell
|W 64-12
|11/28 Area Playoff
|vs McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy
|W 57-12
|12/5 Regional Playoff
|vs Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills
|W 64-16
|12/12 State Semi-Final
|vs Marble Falls Faith Academy
|W 54-22
|12/18 State Championship
|vs Dallas Lakehill Prep
|L 42-34