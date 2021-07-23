Advertisement

Bombers series finale vs Chanclas rained out

Brazos Valley Bombers 15th year anniversary logo
Brazos Valley Bombers 15th year anniversary logo(Brazos Valley Bombers)
By Travis Politakis / Clutch Entertainment Group
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas -- The Brazos Valley Bombers series finale against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas was canceled due to long-standing severe weather in the area.

The weather did not stop fans from enjoying the Thirsty Thursday special with $1 beer and $1 soda as fans packed in tight in the grandstands to stay dry.

Tonight’s cancellation will not affect either team’s record as the Bombers travel to Baton Rouge to take on the Rougarou to compete for the TCL playoffs.

The Bombers will return to Edible Field on Sunday, July 25 at 7:05 p.m. to take on the Victoria Generals. Tickets from tonight’s game will be available to redeem at another Bombers home game this season.

For tickets and updates on the Bombers 2021 season, fans are encouraged to call (979) 779-PLAY or visit https://bvbombers.com/ To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow the team on facebook.com/bvbombers, Twitter: @bv_bombers and Instagram: @bvbombers.

