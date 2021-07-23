Bryan PD looking for driver following early morning rollover crash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Around 12:41 A.M. Bryan PD was called to the scene of a rollover crash on Highway 6 and Noble Oaks Lane.

According to police, when they got to the scene, the driver side door to the vehicle was open, with the driver not inside.

The vehicle was cleared from the scene around 1:30 A.M., and EMS is still looking for signs of the driver. Officials believe the driver fled the scene uninjured, by foot.

We will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.