Advertisement

Bryan PD looking for driver following early morning rollover crash

Bryan rollover crash 7/23
Bryan rollover crash 7/23(KBTX)
By An'Jonae Woodson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:05 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Around 12:41 A.M. Bryan PD was called to the scene of a rollover crash on Highway 6 and Noble Oaks Lane.

According to police, when they got to the scene, the driver side door to the vehicle was open, with the driver not inside.

The vehicle was cleared from the scene around 1:30 A.M., and EMS is still looking for signs of the driver. Officials believe the driver fled the scene uninjured, by foot.

We will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSPD has given all clear, and residents can return to their homes.
CSPD finds peaceful resolution after hours long standoff with barricaded person
Richard Wang, 20
Grocery store employee charged with stealing tens of thousands in cash
Tiffany Ann Baggerly
Bryan daycare worker charged with injury to a child
The crash happened as the trooper was assisting with an accident at the Jones Creek Bridge.
DPS trooper’s vehicle hit while helping with traffic control on Highway 6
DPS investigating two-vehicle crash that killed two on SH 105

Latest News

Texas A&M Assistant Research Engineer Vinod Gehlot says quantum mechanics is well-suited to...
Texas A&M researchers using quantum mechanics to model human decision-making
The College Station City Council voted unanimously at Thursday's meeting for city staff to...
College Station City Council votes unanimously to move forward on remote pay parking system
Texas A&M researchers using quantum mechanics to model human decision-making
Texas A&M researchers using quantum mechanics to model human decision-making
Restaurant Report Card- July 22, 2021
Restaurant Report Card- July 22, 2021