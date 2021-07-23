Advertisement

Bryan PD respond to second rollover crash of the morning

second Bryan rollover crash 7/23
second Bryan rollover crash 7/23(KBTX)
By An'Jonae Woodson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Officers are still on the scene of a rollover crash off Highway 30 on Hardy Weedon Road. It happened around 2:40 A.M.

The vehicle reportedly flipped three to four times.

At this time, few details are known, including word of any injuries.

Traffic in the area does not appear to be affected.

This article will be updated as more information become available.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ann Baggerly
Bryan daycare worker charged with injury to a child
The crash happened as the trooper was assisting with an accident at the Jones Creek Bridge.
DPS trooper’s vehicle hit while helping with traffic control on Highway 6
CSPD has given all clear, and residents can return to their homes.
CSPD finds peaceful resolution after hours long standoff with barricaded person
No one was injured after robbery suspects fired gunshots during a robbery at an apartment on...
Shots fired during home invasion at Bryan apartment complex
A multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler happened on Highway 6 just north of the Benchley...
Multi-vehicle accident involving 18-wheeler on Highway 6 in Robertson County

Latest News

Bryan rollover crash 7/23
Bryan PD looking for driver following early morning rollover crash
Texas A&M Assistant Research Engineer Vinod Gehlot says quantum mechanics is well-suited to...
Texas A&M researchers using quantum mechanics to model human decision-making
The College Station City Council voted unanimously at Thursday's meeting for city staff to...
College Station City Council votes unanimously to move forward on remote pay parking system
Texas A&M researchers using quantum mechanics to model human decision-making
Texas A&M researchers using quantum mechanics to model human decision-making