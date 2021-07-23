Advertisement

College Station ISD teacher named finalist for presidential award

The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) are the highest honors bestowed by the United States government
AMCHS teacher named finalist for presidential award
AMCHS teacher named finalist for presidential award(College Station ISD)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School teacher Michele Jedlicka has been named as one of six finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

The awards are the highest honors bestowed by the United States government specifically for K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teaching. The President may recognize up to 108 exemplary teachers each year.

It recognizes teachers who have a deep content knowledge of the subjects they teach and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful in those areas.

The awards were established by Congress in 1983 and since then, more than 5,000 teachers have been recognized for their efforts.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ann Baggerly
Bryan daycare worker charged with injury to a child
The crash happened as the trooper was assisting with an accident at the Jones Creek Bridge.
DPS trooper’s vehicle hit while helping with traffic control on Highway 6
No one was injured after robbery suspects fired gunshots during a robbery at an apartment on...
Shots fired during home invasion at Bryan apartment complex
CSPD has given all clear, and residents can return to their homes.
CSPD finds peaceful resolution after hours long standoff with barricaded person
A multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler happened on Highway 6 just north of the Benchley...
Multi-vehicle accident involving 18-wheeler on Highway 6 in Robertson County

Latest News

Eye Trends volunteered to provide the free eye exams.
Vons Vision Center partners with REACH Project to expand services
Co-owner of Brazos Valley Automotive, Gordon Wilhelm opened up shop just over 16 years ago.
Aggie business owner battling cancer retires after 40 years of service
Crash closes Robertson County intersection
Friday Afternoon Weather Update
Friday Afternoon Weather Update