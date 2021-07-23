College Station ISD teacher named finalist for presidential award

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School teacher Michele Jedlicka has been named as one of six finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

The awards are the highest honors bestowed by the United States government specifically for K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teaching. The President may recognize up to 108 exemplary teachers each year.

It recognizes teachers who have a deep content knowledge of the subjects they teach and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful in those areas.

The awards were established by Congress in 1983 and since then, more than 5,000 teachers have been recognized for their efforts.

