Crockett Bulldogs

Texas A&M Alumni Alton Dixon is New Head Coach
By Katy Teeter
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Class: 3A Div. I Region: 3 District: 9
School Colors: Blue and White
Playoff Appearances: 36
State Championships: None
Head Coach: Alton Dixon, 1st year as Head Coach
Assistant Coaches: Michael Nucci OC, Jonathan Boone DC, Drae Murry, Corey Patuela, Parker Emerich, Jarred Grubbs, Gary Grubbs, Goulberto Gonzalez
Offense: Wishbone
Defense: 3-3-5
2021 SCHEDULE
* District Game
8/27@ Corrigan-Camden
9/3Rusk
9/10@ Buffalo
9/17Garrison
9/24Huntington*
10/1@ Elkhart*
10/8Westwood (Palestine)*
10/22@ Diboll*
10/29Coldspring-Oakhurst*
11/5@ Trinity*
2020 RESULTS
8/29Corrigan-CamdenW 60-7
9/4@ RuskL 27-15
9/11BuffaloL 21-14
9/18@ GarrisonW 28-20
9/25@ Huntington*W 48-19
10/2Elkhart*W 49-0
10/9@ Palestine WestwoodW 46-36
10/23DibollL 28-7
10/30@ Coldspring-OakhurstL 41-13
11/6TrinityW 39-0
11/13 District Playoffvs AnahuacW 41-21
11/19 Area Playoffvs LorenaL (FF)
2020 REVIEW
In a realignment year Bulldogs moved from 11-3A DI to 9-3A. They finished the season with a 7-5 record ending with a forfeit in the Area Playoff game versus Lorena.
KEY LOSSES
Chris Purvis Arizona JC
2021 PREVIEW
Going to depend on Senior leadership to improve the discipline as a team. Crockett is in an elite district with great teams it will be a challenge week in week out just to have a chance to be in the game.
Expectation is to finish 5th in the district as Texas A&M Alumni Alton Dixon takes the reigns as first time head coach.

TOP OFFENSE

Jadyn Collins returning QB as a sophomore was in top 5 for total offensive production.
Keyshawn Easterling Top 5 Back in rushing
Courtney Byrd explosive athlete top 10 tackler in the district
Alexander Wallace explosive athlete top 5 in tfl and sacks in district

