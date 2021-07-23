Crockett Bulldogs
Texas A&M Alumni Alton Dixon is New Head Coach
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Class: 3A Div. I Region: 3 District: 9
School Colors: Blue and White
Playoff Appearances: 36
State Championships: None
Head Coach: Alton Dixon, 1st year as Head Coach
Assistant Coaches: Michael Nucci OC, Jonathan Boone DC, Drae Murry, Corey Patuela, Parker Emerich, Jarred Grubbs, Gary Grubbs, Goulberto Gonzalez
Offense: Wishbone
Defense: 3-3-5
2021 SCHEDULE
* District Game
|8/27
|@ Corrigan-Camden
|9/3
|Rusk
|9/10
|@ Buffalo
|9/17
|Garrison
|9/24
|Huntington*
|10/1
|@ Elkhart*
|10/8
|Westwood (Palestine)*
|10/22
|@ Diboll*
|10/29
|Coldspring-Oakhurst*
|11/5
|@ Trinity*
2020 RESULTS
|8/29
|Corrigan-Camden
|W 60-7
|9/4
|@ Rusk
|L 27-15
|9/11
|Buffalo
|L 21-14
|9/18
|@ Garrison
|W 28-20
|9/25
|@ Huntington*
|W 48-19
|10/2
|Elkhart*
|W 49-0
|10/9
|@ Palestine Westwood
|W 46-36
|10/23
|Diboll
|L 28-7
|10/30
|@ Coldspring-Oakhurst
|L 41-13
|11/6
|Trinity
|W 39-0
|11/13 District Playoff
|vs Anahuac
|W 41-21
|11/19 Area Playoff
|vs Lorena
|L (FF)
2020 REVIEW
In a realignment year Bulldogs moved from 11-3A DI to 9-3A. They finished the season with a 7-5 record ending with a forfeit in the Area Playoff game versus Lorena.
KEY LOSSES
Chris Purvis Arizona JC
2021 PREVIEW
Going to depend on Senior leadership to improve the discipline as a team. Crockett is in an elite district with great teams it will be a challenge week in week out just to have a chance to be in the game.
Expectation is to finish 5th in the district as Texas A&M Alumni Alton Dixon takes the reigns as first time head coach.
TOP OFFENSE