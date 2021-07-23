Advertisement

Engineer: Avenue next to collapsed Florida condo could fail

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — An engineer hired to help figure out why a South Florida condominium collapsed last month is warning officials that it still might not be safe enough to reopen the avenue out front.

Structural engineer Allyn Kilsheimer warned officials in a letter on Thursday that Collins Avenue could crumble.

All that remains of the Champlain building are the walls of the underground parking garage around a hollowed-out foundation.

Kilsheimer says that traffic could cause the nearby wall to fail and parts of the street to collapse. Miami-Dade officials say they’ll shore up the walls before fully opening the main thoroughfare for beachfront cities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ann Baggerly
Bryan daycare worker charged with injury to a child
The crash happened as the trooper was assisting with an accident at the Jones Creek Bridge.
DPS trooper’s vehicle hit while helping with traffic control on Highway 6
CSPD has given all clear, and residents can return to their homes.
CSPD finds peaceful resolution after hours long standoff with barricaded person
No one was injured after robbery suspects fired gunshots during a robbery at an apartment on...
Shots fired during home invasion at Bryan apartment complex
A multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler happened on Highway 6 just north of the Benchley...
Multi-vehicle accident involving 18-wheeler on Highway 6 in Robertson County

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo the Chevrolet Bolt is on display at the North American...
GM issues 2nd Bolt recall; faulty batteries can cause fires
7/23
Friday PinPoint Forecast 7/23
Willy Wonka Jr.
Willy Wonka Jr. debuts Friday at the Theatre Company
Japan spent billions to prepare for the Summer Games. Then came the pandemic, forcing them to...
Olympics: View of Tokyo venues from the sky