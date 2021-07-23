From the Ground Up: Managing our most precious resource

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a debate in our nation’s capital about HOW we use this water, and who should be in charge of it.

“If you don’t have a strong economy, you’re not going to be able to invest in the environment. If you don’t have a good environment, you’re not going to be able to attract companies, you’re not going to be able to have the resources in order to continue to prosper, and so finding that balance is not just a good slogan, it’s the right thing to do and it’s the best thing to do,” says Bryan Shaw, former Chairman of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

He says there’s change coming in the way we think about water, and how it is managed and regulated, from the deep, vast seas and lakes, to the smallest brooks and creeks that form in a rainstorm. Shaw says it’s a responsibility that many in Ag don’t take lightly.

“We call it the natural resources, or the environment, they call it their field, their pasture, their ranch, they call it their home, so they are closest there. Typically being that close to the environment, [they] tend to be most motivated, they’re doing everything they can to make sure it’s economically reasonable.”

As a still new administration defines how water should be managed, it will likely be different than the one before it, and even the one before that. It starts with waters you can navigate, or use for commerce.

“Effectively, it seems pretty simple that those are the areas that should be defined, and the question beyond that is how broadly do you define it?”

Biases aside, Shaw hopes that those who use a majority of the water to feed and clothe us, can have a voice in the way we use our water.

“Hopefully there will be meaningful stakeholder input, and folks in Ag and all stakeholders need to be involved in that to make sure we get those concerns expressed in order to hopefully ensure that the rule that comes out is something that Ag can live with, and it’s better for the country.”

