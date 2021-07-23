Advertisement

Lake Creek Lions

3 year old Program seeing early success
Montgomery Lake Creek Lions
By Katy Teeter
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Class: 5A Div. II Region: 3 District: 10

School Colors: Navy blue and gold

Playoff Appearances: None

State Championships: None

Head Coach: Pat Kennedy (10-11 in 3 seasons)

Offense: Spread

Defense: Multiple

2021 SCHEDULE

* District Game

8/20New Caney
8/27@ Dayton
9/2Porter
9/10Sealy
9/16@ Morton Ranch
9/24Fulshear*
10/1@ Rudder*
10/4A&M Consolidated*
10/16@ Lamar Consolidated*
10/21Huntsville*
11/5@ Montgomery

2020 RESULTS

9/26DaytonW 77-21
10/2@ PorterL 33-21
10/8Fort Bend Travis (Richmond)W 30-29
10/16Legacy School of Sports Science (Spring)W 42-7
10/23@ Fulshear*W 39-7
10/30Rudder*W 61-25
11/6@ A&M Consolidated*L 42-28
11/12Lamar Consolidated*W 46-0
11/20@ HuntsvilleL 49-14
12/4MontgomeryL 34-7
12/11 Bi District PlayoffTexas (Texarkana)L 37-7
2020 REVIEW
Lions saw some success in their third year of the program at a new school, finishing 6-5 on the season and making it to the first round of playoffs despite an abundant amount of injuries at the tail end of the season.
KEY LOSSES
Chance Niesner - Colgate
Dayeton Sweeting - Blinn
Zach Downs - Concordia
2021 PREVIEW
This year’s receiving corp is young but good. The team has great senior leadership and if they can improve their depth coach fully expects to make playoffs again this year going 2 rounds deep with an 8-4 season record.
TOP OFFENSE
Senior Justin Freeney, 5′9, 175lbs, 1st Team All District RB
Senior Cullen Lenamon, 6′, 205lbs, 2 time All District OL
Sam Lee - 2nd Team WR
Cade Tessier at QB
TOP DEFENSE
Nic Colosimo - 3 year starter

