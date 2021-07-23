Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card- July 22, 2021

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card(Restaurant Report Card)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSPD has given all clear, and residents can return to their homes.
CSPD finds peaceful resolution after hours long standoff with barricaded person
Richard Wang, 20
Grocery store employee charged with stealing tens of thousands in cash
DPS investigating two-vehicle crash that killed two on SH 105
The crash happened as the trooper was assisting with an accident at the Jones Creek Bridge.
DPS trooper’s vehicle hit while helping with traffic control on Highway 6
Beverly Ann Powell, 37
TDCJ issues warrant for woman skipping parole

Latest News

Thursday Evening Weather Update 7/22
Thursday Evening Weather Update 7/22
Tiffany Ann Baggerly
Bryan daycare worker charged with injury to a child
B
Brazos Valley seeing boom in pandemic small land sales
D
DPS trooper’s vehicle hit while helping with traffic control on Highway 6