Rudder Rangers

Class: 5A Div. II Region: 3 District: 10
School Colors: Forest Green and Navy Blue
Playoff Appearances: None
State Championships: None
Head Coach: Eric Ezar (12-9 in 7 seasons at Rudder, overall 26-35)
Assistant Coaches: Stewart Donley - Asst. Head Football Coach, Matthew Garza, Timothy George, Calvin Hill, Michael Ibrahim, Jarry Poth - Defensive Coordinator, Robert (Andy) Thorne, Edgar Vazquez -Offensive Coordinator, Jihad Wright, Ryan O’Bryant, Shane Flater, William Harlos, Bryan Douglas.
Offense: Multiple Spread
Defense: Multiple
2021 SCHEDULE
* District Game
8/15
@ Willis
8/19
Magnolia West
8/27
Bastrop
9/3
@ El Paso Americas
9/10
@ Elgin
9/17
Port Lavaca
9/24
@ Huntsville
10/1
Lake Creek*
10/8
@ Montgomery*
10/15
Fulscher*
10/29
@ A&M Consolidated*
11/5
Lamar Consolidated*
2020 RESULTS
9/25
Bastrop
W 49-7
10/2
Weiss
W 63-56
10/9
Nacogdoches
W 48-21
10/16
@ Lockhart
W 47-38
10/23
Huntsville
L 36-17
10/30
@ Lake Creek*
L 61-25
11/3
Montgomery*
L 49-22
11/13
@ Fulshear*
W 35-14
11/27
A&M Consolidated*
L 24-21
12/3
@ Lamar Consolidated*
W 28-21
2020 REVIEW
The highlight of last season was a non district game week 2 victory over Weiss. Going into district play the Rangers dropped three in a row.
KEY LOSSES
Keithrin Lee - UT
Marcus Diles - Panhandle State University
Milly Mooring - Mary Hardin Baylor
2021 PREVIEW
This year Rudder has a solid defense, QB and OL. Even with a young secondary and WR’s there’s hope to go 10-0 with the best team in Rudder History. The first three district games are BIG agaisnt Huntsville and Montgomery.
TOP OFFENSE
Ej Ezar 22′ is one of the top dual threat QBs in the country. He had phenomenal season. He finished the regular season as the leading passer in the state of Texas for 5A II and leading in total yards for 5A and 6A at 3251 yards. He finished the season, 180-279, 2551 Yards, 23 TD’s, .645% - Rushing - 107 Carries 700 Yards 10 TD’s - All State
Michael Lister -12 Catches 99 yards
Marcus Heard - 10.4 Yard Rushing
Young Twin Tower WR - Nate Figgers and Kevin Holmes
Veteran OL - Jason Batiste, Tommy Markwardt, and Dalton Purvis
TOP DEFENSE
Marcus Heard - S - 53 Tackles, 2 Sacks, 3 Int
Tre McLenton - S - 50 Tackles, 17 Tackles for loss, 7 Sacks,
Lyndon Williams - DT - 46 Tackles 3 Sacks
Jeremiah Johnson - LB 68 Tackles 3 Sacks
Devion Howard - Great Pass Rusher - 98 Tackles 13 Sacks
KEY RETURNEES
C Tommy Markwardt, Senior, 6-1, 250lbs
LG Dalton Purvis, Senior, 5-10, 250lbs
LT Jason Batiste, Senior, 6-0, 280lbs - 1st Team All District
QB EJ Ezar, Senior, 5-11, 195lbs 180-279 2551 Yards 23 TD’s .645% - Rushing- 107 Carries 700 Yards 10 TD’s - All State, All District, and All Brazos Valley