St. Joseph Catholic Eagles

Valued experience in the underclass. Speed and height on the perimeter.
By Katy Teeter
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Class: TAPPS 6-man DIII District: 5

School Colors: Purple and Gold

Playoff Appearances: 12

State Championships: None

Head Coach: Alec Castilleja (20-20 in 4 seasons)

Assistant Coaches: Cameron Cooper, Marcjavion McGrew, Nathan Jones

Offense: Spread

Defense: 3-3 Stack

2021 SCHEDULE

9/9Allen Academy
9/24@ SCA ( Cedar Park)
10/29BCHS (Baytown)

2020 RESULTS

9/25@ Allen AcademyW 48-44
10/2LRA (Bulverde)W 50-0
10/16BCHS ( Lake Jackson)W 55-6
10/23Faith Academy (Bellville)W 65-8
11/13@ BCHS (Baytown)W 47-0
11/27 Bi-District PlayoffLRA (Bulverde)(FF)
12/4 Area PlayoffSCA (Cedar Park)L 64-37
2020 REVIEW

The most challenging part of the season was the inconsistency from week to week of ability to play. However, our players did a great job staying engaged even during long durations of no games. They went undefeated in the regular season ending in the 1st district championship in school history.

2021 PREVIEW

A new look Eagle team will be present since 11 seniors have graduated. However, we feel confident in another strong run in defending our district title and competing for a State Title. To do this we must be the most prepared team on the field Physically, Mentally, and Emotionally. Repition can do nothing but help our young team. We have valued experience in the underclass with speed and height on the perimeter. Reid Millhollon has 3 years of starting experience at WR he will transition to the QB role with the exodus of Trace Brightwell. Reid is an explosive playmaker with the speed and size to give teams trouble. Jackson Carey will join a Millhollon in the backfield and looks to be a fresh body with the ability to be a workhorse for the offense.

I think we have a strong schedule that will meet the needs of our team development and help us peak at the right time. Playing larger schools such as Westbury Christian and Pasadena First Baptist who are transitioning from 11-man will help us see playoff atmosphere games. Playing Allen in the crosstown showdown is always an exciting game and one week we always circle. And finally having Summit Christian the defending Division 3 State Champs is a redemption game for us as they handed us out only loss last season.

TOP OFFENSE

Reid Millhollon, Senior, 6-2, 170lbs, All-State TE

Jackson Carey, Sophomore, 5-10, 170lbs

Gabe Stratta, Senior, 5-11, 240lbs, All State

Levi Rice, Senior, 6-3, 205lbs, WR

TOP DEFENSE

Reid Millhollon, Senior, 6-2, 170lbs, All-District

Jackson Carey, Sophomore, 5-10, 170lbs, All-District, S

Bryant Hutka, Sophomore, 5-9, 160lbs, LB

Luke Schumann, Senior, 5-9, 160lbs, DB

OTHER KEY PLAYERS
Liam Killbride, Junior, 5-9, 150lbs, K
Grayson Glass, Senior, 6-1, 250lbs, All-District, OL
Victor Perez, Sophomore, 5-8, 145lbs, DB
Walker West, Freshman, 6-1, 230lbs, TE

