St. Joseph Catholic Eagles
Valued experience in the underclass. Speed and height on the perimeter.
Class: TAPPS 6-man DIII District: 5
School Colors: Purple and Gold
Playoff Appearances: 12
State Championships: None
Head Coach: Alec Castilleja (20-20 in 4 seasons)
Assistant Coaches: Cameron Cooper, Marcjavion McGrew, Nathan Jones
Offense: Spread
Defense: 3-3 Stack
2021 SCHEDULE
|9/9
|Allen Academy
|9/24
|@ SCA ( Cedar Park)
|10/29
|BCHS (Baytown)
2020 RESULTS
|9/25
|@ Allen Academy
|W 48-44
|10/2
|LRA (Bulverde)
|W 50-0
|10/16
|BCHS ( Lake Jackson)
|W 55-6
|10/23
|Faith Academy (Bellville)
|W 65-8
|11/13
|@ BCHS (Baytown)
|W 47-0
|11/27 Bi-District Playoff
|LRA (Bulverde)
|(FF)
|12/4 Area Playoff
|SCA (Cedar Park)
|L 64-37
2020 REVIEW
The most challenging part of the season was the inconsistency from week to week of ability to play. However, our players did a great job staying engaged even during long durations of no games. They went undefeated in the regular season ending in the 1st district championship in school history.
2021 PREVIEW
A new look Eagle team will be present since 11 seniors have graduated. However, we feel confident in another strong run in defending our district title and competing for a State Title. To do this we must be the most prepared team on the field Physically, Mentally, and Emotionally. Repition can do nothing but help our young team. We have valued experience in the underclass with speed and height on the perimeter. Reid Millhollon has 3 years of starting experience at WR he will transition to the QB role with the exodus of Trace Brightwell. Reid is an explosive playmaker with the speed and size to give teams trouble. Jackson Carey will join a Millhollon in the backfield and looks to be a fresh body with the ability to be a workhorse for the offense.
I think we have a strong schedule that will meet the needs of our team development and help us peak at the right time. Playing larger schools such as Westbury Christian and Pasadena First Baptist who are transitioning from 11-man will help us see playoff atmosphere games. Playing Allen in the crosstown showdown is always an exciting game and one week we always circle. And finally having Summit Christian the defending Division 3 State Champs is a redemption game for us as they handed us out only loss last season.
TOP OFFENSE
Reid Millhollon, Senior, 6-2, 170lbs, All-State TE
Jackson Carey, Sophomore, 5-10, 170lbs
Gabe Stratta, Senior, 5-11, 240lbs, All State
Levi Rice, Senior, 6-3, 205lbs, WR
TOP DEFENSE
Reid Millhollon, Senior, 6-2, 170lbs, All-District
Jackson Carey, Sophomore, 5-10, 170lbs, All-District, S
Bryant Hutka, Sophomore, 5-9, 160lbs, LB
Luke Schumann, Senior, 5-9, 160lbs, DB