Texas A&M Football Places Eight on 2021 Media Preseason All-SEC Teams
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Texas A&M football placed eight student-athletes on the 2021 Preseason All-Southeastern Conference Football Team according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC football, announced Friday by the league office.
Kenyon Green, Jalen Wydermyer, Isaiah Spiller and DeMarvin Leal represented the Maroon & White on the first team while Jayden Peevy and Ainias Smith were among the third-team honorees. Smith also earned second team honors as a return specialist and a third team place as an all-purpose player.
Additionally, the Aggies were slotted second in the Western Division in the preseason media poll behind Alabama. The media rounded out the west standings with LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn, Arkansas and Mississippi State behind Texas A&M. In the East, Georgia was picked as the favorite followed by Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Overall, the media tabbed Alabama to hoist the trophy at the end of the season followed by Georgia in second and Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Florida, Kentucky and South Carolina in a tie for third.
Texas A&M is slated to open the highly anticipated 2021 season on Sept. 4 at Kyle Field against Kent State at 7 p.m. (CT) on ESPNU.
2021 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB – Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB – Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR - John Metchie III, Alabama
WR - Treylon Burks, Arkansas
TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL - Evan Neal, Alabama
OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee
C - Nick Brahms, Auburn
Second-Team
QB – JT Daniels, Georgia
RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina
RB - Zamir White, Georgia
WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR - George Pickens, Georgia
TE - Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL - Ed Ingram, LSU
OL - Austin Deculus, LSU
C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Third-Team
QB – Bo Nix, Auburn
RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Jacob Copeland, Florida
TE - Nick Muse, South Carolina
OL - Charles Cross, Mississippi State
OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL - Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky
*C - Michael Maietti, Missouri
*C - Ben Brown, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
*DL - Zachary Carter, Florida
*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
LB - Henry To’o To’o, Alabama
LB - Christian Harris, Alabama
LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
DB - Derek Stingley, LSU
DB - Josh Jobe, Alabama
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida
Second-Team
DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky
DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL - Ali Gaye, LSU
DL - Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
LB - Grant Morgan, Arkansas
LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB - Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB - Elias Ricks, LSU
Third-Team
DL - DJ Dale, Alabama
DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
DL - Travon Walker, Georgia
DL - Derick Hall, Auburn
LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB - Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn
DB - Lewis Cine, Georgia
DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P - Jake Camarda, Georgia
PK - Cade York, LSU
RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Second-Team
P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Third-Team
P - Mac Brown, Ole Miss
PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
* - Indicates a tie
SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
First place votes in ()
EASTERN DIVISION
|Georgia (124)
|923
|Florida (7)
|784
|Kentucky (2)
|624
|Missouri
|555
|Tennessee
|362
|South Carolina (1)
|355
|Vanderbilt
|149
WESTERN DIVISION
|Alabama (130)
|932
|Texas A&M (1)
|760
|LSU (1)
|633
|Ole Miss (1)
|529
|Auburn
|440
|Arkansas (1)
|241
|Mississippi State
|217
SEC CHAMPION
|Alabama (84)
|84
|Georgia (45)
|45
|Ole Miss (1)
|1
|Texas A&M (1)
|1
|Florida (1)
|1
|Kentucky (1)
|1
|South Carolina (1)
|1