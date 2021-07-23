Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Former President reacts to SEC expansion talks of adding Texas, Oklahoma

Many Aggies are opposed to the idea of bringing the Longhorns into the Southeastern Conference.
Expansion of the SEC is being talked about.
Expansion of the SEC is being talked about.
By Clay Falls
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M fans are closely following the possible addition of the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma into the Southeastern Conference.

Former President R. Bowen Loftin said Friday morning he doesn’t think it’s a great idea to let Texas join the SEC. Loftin said it feels like déjà vu when Texas was considering looking at the Pac 12 and conference realignments more than 10 years ago.

“Well most Aggies I’ve talked to are very much against this,” said Loftin, who served as the university’s president during Texas A&M’s transition into the SEC in July 2012.

He said he doesn’t think Texas would be a good fit for the conference.

“There are two major things I see here. The one is just cultural fit. A&M has a great fit in the SEC. I could argue OU may have a great fit as well. They’re a school with a lot of commonality. But Texas really doesn’t have a good fit in most SEC schools and I find it curious they want to do that. But again this is about [following] the money,” Loftin said.

News 3′s Clay Falls will have more local reaction and thoughts from Former President Loftin with new report at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ann Baggerly
Bryan daycare worker charged with injury to a child
The crash happened as the trooper was assisting with an accident at the Jones Creek Bridge.
DPS trooper’s vehicle hit while helping with traffic control on Highway 6
No one was injured after robbery suspects fired gunshots during a robbery at an apartment on...
Shots fired during home invasion at Bryan apartment complex
CSPD has given all clear, and residents can return to their homes.
CSPD finds peaceful resolution after hours long standoff with barricaded person
A multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler happened on Highway 6 just north of the Benchley...
Multi-vehicle accident involving 18-wheeler on Highway 6 in Robertson County

Latest News

Friday Afternoon Weather Update
Friday Afternoon Weather Update
Robertson County rollover crash 7/23
Authorities looking for driver following early morning rollover crash
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the...
Lawmakers concerned about UT leaving Big 12 conference make their case to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office
7/23
From the Ground Up: Managing our most precious resource