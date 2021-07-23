Texas A&M’s Wydermyer Earns Place on 2021 Mackey Award Watch List

NEW YORK - Texas A&M football junior Jalen Wydermyer was named to the 2021 Preseason John Mackey Award Watch List, announced Friday by the Friends of John Mackey. Given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, the award recipient is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.

Wydermyer, a tight end from Dickinson, Texas, earned All-SEC Second Team honors and was a finalist for the John Mackey Award as a sophomore. The ultra-talented pass catcher owns A&M’s career record for touchdown catches by a tight end (12) and is on pace to claim the career mark for tight ends in receiving yards and receptions as a junior.