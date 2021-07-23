Advertisement

Vons Vision Center partners with REACH Project to expand services

TAMU contract services employees children were provided free eye exams
Eye Trends volunteered to provide the free eye exams.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -For the last three years Von’s Vision services have been available to Texas A&M undergraduate students eligible for finical aid and who do not have vision insurance.

For the first time Friday the program, created by Super Bowl MVP and former Texas A&M football player Von Miller, partnered with the REACH Project to help Texas A&M University contract service employee’s children.

All-day families stopped by the Student Health Services building to get a free eye screen and were provided free frames if needed.

Von’s Vision, Student Health Services, Eye Trends, REACH Project, Aggieland Credit Union, university staff, and community volunteers all made it possible.

University officials say this was a trial run and more updates on if this will be a permanent expansion to the program will be released later on.

“We’ll see how it goes and if that’s something that von might expand into the community and offer again. For anybody who’s interested just keep an eye on our website or the aggie reach project on campus and we’ll post updates if it’s something we’ll start doing on a more regular basis,” said Judd Moody, Student Health Services Associate Director.

Do you have a young family member who needs an eye screening and/or glasses? On July 23rd, we, in partnership with Von...

Posted by REACH Project on Thursday, July 15, 2021

