WATCH: The Best of 2021 SEC Media Days

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOOVER, Alabama (KBTX) - The 2021 SEC Media Days wrapped up with all 14 league teams participating at the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama. There were 42 participants from those 14 teams and over 7 hours of interview footage. KBTX went through it all to bring the best of SEC Media Days, from Mike Leach’s movie watching habits to bringing “horns-down” to the Southeastern Conference.

