Weekend Forecast: Hot and Hazy!

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ending the work week on a toasty note with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits for most Friday afternoon. While most look to sit quiet, a stray pop up shower or two will be possible before the day is done, but any activity found should be very isolated in nature. Friday night plans look to sit on the drier side, but will still be plenty warm and plenty muggy!

As high pressure takes over, more hot and dry conditions are in the forecast through the upcoming weekend. Thermometers will climb into the mid-to-upper 90s (with feels-like temperatures close to 105°) in the afternoons after starting off in the mid 70s. Be sure to keep those heat safety reminders -- like drinking plenty of water, taking breaks from the heat, and wearing loose clothing -- in the back of your mind each weekend day! Hazy skies move back in for the weekend as another plume of Saharan Dust filters through Southeast Texas. Those with sensitive allergies and/or sensitive respiratory issues may want to take it easy with any outdoor weekend plans as air quality is expected to take a bit of hit with the dust moving on through, but could make for some unique sunrises and sunsets!

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Hazy. High: 96. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 74. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Hazy. High: 98. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

