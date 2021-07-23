Advertisement

Weekend Gardener: Time to give figs another try

By Josh Ninke
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are figs not really your thing? Well, right now is a good time to give them another try.

Did you know that, just like apples, there are lots of varieties of figs? There’s celeste, LSU purple, lemon, Carolina lemon... the list goes on! They all look and taste a little different too.

Texas A&M Agrilife expert Justin Scheiner says you might have eaten figs before they were ready. He says wait for them to start to shrivel or crack and then they’re good to go.

