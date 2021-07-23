Willy Wonka Jr. debuts Friday at the Theatre Company

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station will raise the curtain on their latest play Willy Wonka Jr. Friday, July 23, at 7 p.m. The show will run through August 8.

Willy Wonka Jr. is based on the story written by Roald Dahl and follows five children who earn a chance to visit iconic candy-maker Willy Wonka inside of his famous chocolate factory.

Thanks again to The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station for giving me a sneak of their latest production Willy... Posted by Conner Beene KBTX on Thursday, July 22, 2021

The director of the play, Adrienne Dobson, says the audience can expect a cast full of all different ages.

“We go from 7 to almost 70, and it’s just going to be beautiful and colorful with songs that you know,” said Dobson. “It’s a little bit of a story from the combination of the original movie and the newer movie.”

Aaron Wunneburger, who portrays Willy Wonka, enjoys working with his much younger co-stars.

“It’s a whole lot of fun because I get to act like a kid a lot, so it’s right up my alley,” said Wunneburger.

The play also has a special promotion going on: if you find a “golden ticket” around town you get a free ticket to the show. But if you’re not so lucky to find a golden ticket, you can still purchase tickets here.

Places where you are able to find golden tickets are:

The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley

School of Rock

Costa Vida

I Heart Mac and Cheese

Readfield Meats and Deli

The Boys and Girls Club

Baked or Fried

The Village Cafe

The Theatre Company of BCS is located at 3125 South Texas Avenue in Bryan behind Joann’s.

