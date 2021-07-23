Willy Wonka Jr. debuts Friday at the Theatre Company
The productions features a cast of all ages.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station will raise the curtain on their latest play Willy Wonka Jr. Friday, July 23, at 7 p.m. The show will run through August 8.
Willy Wonka Jr. is based on the story written by Roald Dahl and follows five children who earn a chance to visit iconic candy-maker Willy Wonka inside of his famous chocolate factory.
The director of the play, Adrienne Dobson, says the audience can expect a cast full of all different ages.
“We go from 7 to almost 70, and it’s just going to be beautiful and colorful with songs that you know,” said Dobson. “It’s a little bit of a story from the combination of the original movie and the newer movie.”
Aaron Wunneburger, who portrays Willy Wonka, enjoys working with his much younger co-stars.
“It’s a whole lot of fun because I get to act like a kid a lot, so it’s right up my alley,” said Wunneburger.
The play also has a special promotion going on: if you find a “golden ticket” around town you get a free ticket to the show. But if you’re not so lucky to find a golden ticket, you can still purchase tickets here.
Places where you are able to find golden tickets are:
- The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley
- School of Rock
- Costa Vida
- I Heart Mac and Cheese
- Readfield Meats and Deli
- The Boys and Girls Club
- Baked or Fried
- The Village Cafe
The Theatre Company of BCS is located at 3125 South Texas Avenue in Bryan behind Joann’s.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.