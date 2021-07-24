Aggie fans react to rumors of Oklahoma, Texas joining the SEC

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The college football world is buzzing with anticipation and excitement around rumors that the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma are contemplating a jump from the Big 12 conference to the Southeastern Conference.

Texas A&M fans are closely monitoring the news as well. The move would not only give the SEC 16 teams, the most of any major college football conference, but would also mean that Texas A&M would no longer be the sole university from the Lone Star State in the SEC.

Aggie voiced their opinions on the KBTX Facebook page, where opinions were strongly against the University of Texas being admitted to the SEC. Many pointed to new rivalries with Louisiana State University and Alabama as being strong replacements for the storied Texas-Texas A&M rivalry.

Aggie fans on campus Friday told KBTX they had mixed opinions about the news. Fans suggested the move could bring more competition, renew Texas A&M’s in-state rivalry with Texas (mostly on hold since 2012), and offer more competition for powerhouse teams like the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Carlos Romero is a Texas A&M University employee and fan. He says he would like things to stay the way they are, but he wouldn’t mind renewing the Aggie-Longhorn rivalry. Romero says he is just ready for the season to start and wants to see Kyle Field packed to capacity.

“I think Texas is just looking to get into a better conference, trying to follow A&M and trying to take some of our fan base away from us, but I think we have a good stronghold with the SEC, and I think we should probably just stay as a sole Texas member in the SEC,” said Romero “The rivalry game would be a for sure thing. Hopefully, they’re in a different division than us so that we can make sure that we end up playing them at least once and have that really packed Kyle Field.”

Canaan Swanner comes from a long line of Aggies. He grew up coming to Aggie football games with both his father and grandfather, who are Aggies. Swanner says he sees both sides of the issue.

“I think there are some drawbacks, but I think it has good competition for the SEC. In the Big 12, they don’t play much defense, and so maybe it’ll help Oklahoma increase their defense and make them a better football team,” said Swanner. “I think it will add a better competition to all the teams in the SEC. Alabama, you know, has always been very good, and I think it will make the teams play better and give Alabama a better run for their money.”

Fans and pundits had plenty to say on social media, where realignment news has remained a trending topic all week.

Hear me out. Texas A&M and Texas play the first game of the season every year out-of-conference. The winner goes to play in the SEC that year and the loser goes to the Big 12. Same with OU and Mizzou. Admit how fun this would be. — cuppycup (@cuppycup) July 23, 2021

a&m est. 1876 —> texas est. 1883

aggie ring 1889 —> texas ring 1996

a&m to SEC 2012 —> texas tbd

kyle field expansion 2015 —> DKR 2021



tell me more about who’s the little brother — stone (@sk291439) July 23, 2021

You are talking to different Aggies than I am. I have found no Aggie that wants Texas in the SEC. https://t.co/EaLFh8Y6PA — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) July 23, 2021

It Just Means More pic.twitter.com/drKzlQPgYG — Old Row Texas A&M (Original SEC Texas School) (@OldRowAggies) July 22, 2021

