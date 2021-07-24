Bombers slay Rougarou 4-1 in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- After being sidelined by inclement weather over the last two days, the Brazos Valley Bombers Bombers returned to the diamond in bombastic fashion.

The Bombers defeated the Baton Rouge Rougarou 4-1 Friday night. The navy and gold started strong and never looked back, ultimately securing the must-have victory to kick off the series in Louisiana.

The two teams traded runs in the first, with Bombers designated hitter Casey Sunseri scoring on a Baton Rouge error in right field. Right fielder Chris Shull drove in first baseman Shelby Becker in the top of the second inning, then third baseman Troy Viola hit a solo home run in the sixth to put the navy and gold up and set the final score at 4-1.

Four pitchers came together on the mound to secure the win for the Bombers. Starter Triston Dixon dominated the first six innings, striking out eight while only allowing four hits. Relief men Dylan Johnson and Taylor Pendley followed things up with another four strikeouts and one hit allowance across 2.2 innings before closer Jack Brinley retired the final batter at the plate to end the game.

Final Lines:

BVB:

1 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 4 4 1

BRR:

1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 4

With Friday’s series opener in the record books, Brazos Valley climbs to an 18-17 record while Baton Rouge falls to 10-23 on the season. Both teams are still competing for a second-half spot in the Texas Collegiate League playoffs.

The Bombers will return to action Saturday, July 24 for the final game of the series. The Team will then return to Edible Field on Sunday, July 24 to host the Victoria Generals in a one-off matchup. The game against the Generals will mark the Bombers’ United States Postal Service Night, honoring those who continued to serve in such crucial jobs over the past year.

For tickets and updates on the Bombers 2021 season, fans are encouraged to call (979) 779-PLAY or visit www.bvbombers.com. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow the team on facebook.com/bvbombers, Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: @bvbombers.