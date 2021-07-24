Advertisement

Multi-county high-speed chase ends in Waller County, four men arrested

(kbtx)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Grimes County Sheriffs Office has arrested four men after being led on a 30-minute multi-county pursuit.

Grimes County officials say a stolen vehicle out of San Antonio was spotted on North Lasalle Street in Navasota. Officials say the black Toyota Camry was moving at a high speed when the deputy attempted to make the traffic stop.

Officials say speeds reached 130mph during the pursuit that ended in Waller County on Highway 290 west of Highway 326.

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle is charged with evading, and the three passengers are being charged with minor drug possession.

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects are persons of interest in 3 aggravated robberies cases in Bryan.

Authorities have not identified the men arrested.

