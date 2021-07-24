Hot finish to the weekend ahead of isolated chances for rain next week

High pressure overhead has allowed toasty conditions to prevail Saturday afternoon, with most areas reaching the mid 90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. Hazy skies are back in place as a plume of Saharan Dust filters through Southeast Texas, so still a good idea to take it easy with any outdoor activities for those that have sensitive allergies / sensitive respiratory issues. We’ll hold onto a dry outlook for any Saturday evening plans, but definitely stay hydrated out and about as it will still be plenty warm outside!

More hot conditions are in the forecast to close out the weekend’s activities on Sunday. Morning lows are headed for the mid 70s followed by afternoon highs climbing into the mid-to-upper 90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits yet again. Be sure to keep those heat safety reminders -- like drinking plenty of water, taking breaks from the heat, and wearing loose clothing -- in the back of your mind to help keep you and your family safe from the heat! We’ll hold onto drier & warm conditions to kick off the upcoming work week on Monday, but as high pressure moves north, a few disturbances headed our direction will slingshot just enough moisture & energy to bring back daily isolated chances for rain & storms as early as Tuesday.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 74. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Hazy. High: 98. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 98. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.