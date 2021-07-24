Advertisement

Packaged carrots recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration reported dozens of packaged carrots products are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

Grimmway Farms issued a voluntary recall of several bagged carrots products from their brands Bunny Luv, Cal-Organics and O Organics.

The products were shipped to retailers throughout the U.S.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the possible contamination, according to the FDA report.

Consumers are advised to throw away the bags.

More information on the recall can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ann Baggerly
Bryan daycare worker charged with injury to a child
second Bryan rollover crash 7/23
Driver falling asleep causes second rollover crash of the morning
Robertson County rollover crash 7/23
Authorities looking for driver following early morning rollover crash
Co-owner of Brazos Valley Automotive, Gordon Wilhelm opened up shop just over 16 years ago.
Aggie business owner battling cancer retires after 40 years of service
Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a human smuggling case.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office working human smuggling case, four victims rescued

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19...
States scale back virus reporting just as cases surge
Grimmway Farms issued a voluntary recall of several of their packaged carrot products from...
Packaged carrots recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
A man is accused of hijacking an ambulance in Houston and taking the EMT and the patient along...
Suspect hijacks ambulance with patient, EMT inside
A man is accused of hijacking an ambulance in Houston and taking the EMT and the patient along...
Suspect hijacks ambulance with patient, EMT inside