Bryan-College Station residents rally in support of Cuba for second weekend in a row

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County residents took to the streets for the second weekend in a row to show support for the people of Cuba.

The growing group of Cuban-Americans and supporters gathered on Texas Avenue outside the College Station city hall.

Demonstrators say they want to send the message that the Cuban-American community in the Brazos Valley may be small in number but is supporting them and demanding change.

Economic conditions in the island country, along with food shortages and a resurgence of coronavirus cases have shed new light on conditions that have existed for many years.

Bryan resident Mariah Casales attended Saturday’s rally with her two Cuban children. She says although they may not understand the significance of the moment and movement it’s a teaching moment.

“I’m raising two Cuban Americans, and I think it’s really important for us to stand in solidarity with what’s happening in Cuba and for them to really know where they’re from and stand in support of that,” said Casales. “I think it’s important for them to be in touch with their lineage and really stand up for the people who have not been able to come over or are still in that place.”

#SOSCuba #libertadsiremosnasno #patriayvida #bryantx #cstat #brazosvalley Small but passionate group in supporting freedom in Cuba! Posted by SOS Cuba Brazos Valley on Saturday, July 24, 2021

College Station Doctor Dr. Ricardo Pocurull’s grandparents are from Cuba. He says it’s about speaking up for those who don’t have a voice.

“We’re doing a small part here. We don’t have a big community here in Bryan-College Station, but we have a presence, and we want to let everybody know that we’re supporting the Cuban people,” said Pocurull. “We are here to not only support them directly, but we want to keep attention, especially on our government and our people, to keep the message that these people need help, they need assistance.”

“The only way that they can get their message out is through live feeds on the internet,” said Pocurull. “The Cuban government has cut down the live feeds. They’re able to use VPN to transmit images every now and then, but we want our government to be able to help them to access the internet.”

Twelve-year-old Cuban and Mexican American Isabella Munguia from Katy attended the rally to support her family and raise awareness.

“Cuba has really needed help for a long time, but it hasn’t gotten the help it needs, so we want to spread awareness of everything that’s happened so that maybe Cuba can be a better place,” said Munguia. "

Texas A&M University professor and former president of the university Elsa Murano organized the event. She says even though the group is small in number, they’ll continue to push for freedom and change in Cuba.

“Whenever we see wrong being done, people of justice need to stand up, and that’s what we’re doing,” said Murano. “We’re going to continue to March in solidarity, as we see our Cuban brothers and sisters continuing to do so. They get arrested, they get thrown in prison. We enjoy the freedom of expression in the United States of America. It’s easy for us to do this. This is difficult for them. They’re heroes, and they’re brave men and women, and we need to stand with them.”

For the second weekend in a row, #CubanAmericans and supporters from across Bryan-College Station take to the streets supporting Cuba. Tonight on @KBTXNews, hear from demonstrators as they raise awareness for social justice. #SOSCuba #PatriaYVida pic.twitter.com/SvqxHLNNpl — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) July 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.