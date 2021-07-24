Advertisement

Texas A&M System Board of Regents meeting Monday to discuss SEC issues

By Karla Castillo
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M System Board of Regents is set to meet Monday evening for a special telephonic meeting to discuss issues relating to Texas A&M University and the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

According to a media release from the Chancellor’s Office, the Board will convene at 5 p.m. in open session and immediately recess to executive session. The Board is then expected to convene in open session for possible discussion and action “on contractual and governance issues relating to Texas A&M University and the Southeastern Conference.”

There have been reports this week about the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma preparing to leave the Big 12 to join the SEC.

That meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 26 at 5 p.m. and will be streamed live here.

