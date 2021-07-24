Advertisement

Texas A&M University President releases statement on SEC Expansion

Katherine Banks releases a statement on possible SEC expanison.
Katherine Banks releases a statement on possible SEC expanison.(Texas A&M University)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday Texas A&M University President, M. Katherine Banks released a statement regarding the possible expansion of the SEC by adding the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma into the conference.

The last few days have been challenging in many ways, and I recognize that change in college athletics often is unsettling for those who love their institutions. Rest assured, the chancellor, our athletic director, and I, and everyone involved in this matter are focused solely on what is best for Texas A&M University. Since 2011, we have been a proud member of the best intercollegiate athletic conference in history and we look forward to continued success in our SEC partnership for many years to come.

M. Katherine Banks

President, Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M System Board of Regents is set to meet Monday evening for a special telephonic meeting to discuss issues relating to Texas A&M University and the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

The board will convene at 5 p.m. in open session and immediately recess to executive session. The Board is then expected to convene in open session for possible discussion and action “on contractual and governance issues relating to Texas A&M University and the Southeastern Conference.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

second Bryan rollover crash 7/23
Driver falling asleep causes second rollover crash of the morning
Tiffany Ann Baggerly
Bryan daycare worker charged with injury to a child
Co-owner of Brazos Valley Automotive, Gordon Wilhelm opened up shop just over 16 years ago.
Aggie business owner battling cancer retires after 40 years of service
Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a human smuggling case.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office working human smuggling case, four victims rescued
Robertson County rollover crash 7/23
Authorities looking for driver following early morning rollover crash

Latest News

Central Texas Veteran Harold Ramm is celebrating his bith 100th birthday!
Central Texas WW2 veteran asking for Happy Birthday cards for 100th birthday
Texas A&M Football
Aggie fans react to rumors of Oklahoma, Texas joining the SEC
(Source: KVUE)
Brazos Valley lawmakers respond to steps taken to involve legislature with reports of UT looking to leave Big 12 for SEC
Texas A&M Electric Buses
New electric buses are rolling around the Texas A&M campus