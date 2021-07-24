Advertisement

Tropical development possible near Florida’s east coast

Potential impacts and direction of system still uncertain
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the Southeast United States fr potential tropical...
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has placed medium odds for tropical development off the east coast of Florida. The Saturday morning update gave the area of interest a 60% chance of development over the next 48 hours.

This system has been dubbed Invest 90L so that computer forecast models can begin to run and determine potential impacts and overall direction. Current steering patterns, development or not, favor a possible westward move toward Florida as it drifts along the eastern edge of a broad area of high pressure centered over Texas. Until a well-defined center of circulation forms, there will likely continue to be a considerable amount of uncertainty regarding the evolution of this potential tropical system. Hurricane hunters have been scheduled to fly and investigate the area, if necessary, Saturday afternoon to collect more data to ingest into these tropical computer models.

Tropical terminology and the level of concern each brings
As of Saturday morning, impacts to Texas or the Brazos Valley remain low and of little concern. This could become Tropical Depression Six sometime Saturday or Sunday. The next name for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season is Fred.

The next update from the National Hurricane Center will be issued by 1pm Saturday.

