Tropical development possible near Florida’s east coast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has placed medium odds for tropical development off the east coast of Florida. The Saturday morning update gave the area of interest a 60% chance of development over the next 48 hours.

Showers and thunderstorm activity have increased a bit this morning in association with the low-pressure system located about 200 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida. Nearby buoy observations also indicate that surface pressures have been falling close to the center of this system. However, the associated shower and thunderstorm activity remains disorganized and located primarily south and east of the center. Environmental conditions are forecasted to become a bit more favorable for development, and a tropical depression could form over the next day or so while the low meanders offshore of the Florida Peninsula. Interests in Florida should continue to monitor the progress of this system.

This system has been dubbed Invest 90L so that computer forecast models can begin to run and determine potential impacts and overall direction. Current steering patterns, development or not, favor a possible westward move toward Florida as it drifts along the eastern edge of a broad area of high pressure centered over Texas. Until a well-defined center of circulation forms, there will likely continue to be a considerable amount of uncertainty regarding the evolution of this potential tropical system. Hurricane hunters have been scheduled to fly and investigate the area, if necessary, Saturday afternoon to collect more data to ingest into these tropical computer models.

Tropical terminology and the level of concern each brings (KBTX)

As of Saturday morning, impacts to Texas or the Brazos Valley remain low and of little concern. This could become Tropical Depression Six sometime Saturday or Sunday. The next name for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season is Fred.

The next update from the National Hurricane Center will be issued by 1pm Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.