Unvaccinated snow leopard at San Diego Zoo catches COVID-19

In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a sign is near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego.
In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a sign is near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A snow leopard at the San Diego Zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The zoo says caretakers noticed that Ramil, a 9-year-old male snow leopard, had a cough and runny nose on Thursday.

Two separate tests confirmed the presence of the coronavirus.

It’s unclear how the snow leopard got infected.

In January, a troop of eight gorillas at the zoo’s sister facility, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, contracted COVID-19 from a keeper who had the virus but showed no symptoms.

