Bombers Battle Back to Sweep Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (July 24, 2021) — After a crucial 4-1 win on Friday night, the Brazos Valley Bombers took the field in Baton Rouge for the last time this season to take on the Baton Rouge Rougarou. The Bombers are locked in a tight playoff battle as each game holds significant importance on the Bombers season.

The Bombers scored early and often as they started the game with a three run first inning. First baseman Shelby Becker came around to score first for the Bombers after a wild pitch by Baton Rouge.

On the very next pitch, third baseman Troy Viola picked up right where he left off last night as he powered an RBI double to the wall, scoring left fielder Grayson Tatrow. On the next batter, catcher Hudson Polk brought Viola around on an RBI double down the first base line.

The resilience of the Bombers would be tested tonight as Baton Rouge scored six runs in the second inning as they took the lead. The Bombers, however, did not lay down and began their climb back into the game.

Grayson Tatrow started the third inning off with a leadoff double and Hudson Polk delivered his second RBI hit of the game, bringing Tatrow home to score. Tatrow would lead the Bombers with four hits in four at bats and three runs scored on the night.

The Bombers made their comeback in the sixth inning as Hudson Polk scored his second run of the game thanks to a Trevor Davis sacrifice RBI, pulling the Bombers within one. A few batters later, second baseman Casey Sunseri tied the game up bringing home Kalae Harrison with another sacrifice RBI.

The baserunning of the Bombers proved to be crucial tonight as Drew Collins gave the Bombers the lead as he stole second and third, on his way to stealing home.

After a shaky start, the Bombers pitching staff was able to find its rhythm as relief pitcher Tyler Miller came in and had a remarkable showing, recording seven strikeouts, allowing no runs and no hits in four innings of work.

The Bombers bullpen looked to close out Baton Rouge as Dylan Johnson came in the eighth inning and struck out two batters, working his way out of a jam. In the ninth inning, Troy Viola put the finishing touches on the Bombers comeback, hitting his second RBI double of the game, scoring Grayson Tatrow and Dylan Rock, extending the Bombers lead to three in the ninth.

Closer John Cheatwood came on in the bottom of the ninth and retired the side, officially clinching the 9-6 win for the Bombers. The Bombers return to Edible Field tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. to take on the Victoria Generals as they enter the last week of the TCL regular season.

