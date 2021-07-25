Day of gratitude held for healthcare heroes, caregivers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Local healthcare heroes and caregivers with Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services were treated to an afternoon of fun in the sun on Saturday.

There was plenty of fun for the whole family, including food, shaved ice, bounce houses, water slides, a dunk tank, and more.

#HealthcareHeroes, #caregivers, and their families received a well-deserved afternoon of food and fun. Tonight on @KBTXNews, hear from event organizers on why it's essential to celebrate these “Angels.” @VAngelsBCS pic.twitter.com/KJhfWvq4Nv — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) July 25, 2021

Visiting Angels is a home care service that helps seniors in the community and take care of adults with disabilities. Organizers say this is a time to let loose, have a great time, enjoy each other and spend time with each other outside of work.

“It’s extremely important to us to appreciate our employees. It’s been a really tough year, and with everything going on, it’s important to show that you just truly couldn’t do this without them. This is just a great opportunity to give back to our community and love on their families,” said Claudia Massie, Director of Patient Care for Visiting Angels. “We know we take them away from their families a lot of times, so we just want to thank them and give them an opportunity to have a great time as a family.”

