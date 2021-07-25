Two indicted for fatal grocery store parking lot shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two teenagers have been indicted for a deadly shooting in a College Station HEB parking lot on May 21.

Trevon Stewart, 18, and Amarion Cooper, 18, of Lexington, are both being indicted in Brazos County on aggravated robbery and drug possession charges.

According to police records, the two men met up with Cameron Gray in the parking lot to buy marijuana.

Witnesses say the three men began to fight over a gun. Cooper and Gray were both shot.

Stewart then reportedly drove Cooper to the hospital. Emergency crews attempted to save Gray, but he later died from his injuries.

Stewart was arrested by College Station Police on May 22. A warrant was issued for Cooper, who was arrested on June 4 in Lee County.

Cooper was also indicted for a separate shooting that happened in 2020. He reportedly got into an argument with another person outside a movie theater in Bryan on September 12.

Witnesses say Cooper threatened to shoot the man in front of his family. He left with three other people, but the vehicle reportedly turned around and quickly drove back. Multiple shots were fired out of the vehicle in the direction of the family, some hitting their car. Nobody was injured.

Cooper is charged with deadly conduct for that shooting.

