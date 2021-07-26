Authorities confirm missing Bryan man found deceased in Dallas area

LANCASTER, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities on Monday confirmed a Bryan man who has been missing since May was found recently deceased in the Lancaster area near Dallas.

Wesley Robinson, 36, was last seen and heard from on Sunday, May 30, according to his mother and police.

Betty Robinson says her son was in the Dallas area to help with a moving job and that’s when she received a phone call from her son who sounded like he was in danger. “He said if I go missing, here’s the person you need to know,” said Robinson. “He gave us a name and we gave that to police,” she said.

KBTX has reached out to Lancaster Police for more information about when and where exactly Robinson was found. On Monday, Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley confirmed on Facebook his body was found and anyone with information about his disappearance or death is urged to contact the Lancaster Police Department.

Wesley’s cell phone was last pinged in the city of Lancaster and investigators there said he was seen last in the 1500 block of Reynolds Street. His disappearance was being investigated as a missing person case and police said last month there was no indication Wesley is in any danger.

Betty Robinson strongly disagreed with that statement.

“This wasn’t like him. He was in a panic when he called and we’re going to continue searching,” said Betty. “He was supposed to be in the Plano area to help with the move but his phone was pinging to Lancaster until his cell phone died.”

On Father’s Day, family members from Bryan and Houston took a charter bus back to North Texas and they canvassed the area with missing person flyers and tried searching for more evidence. They also spoke with a TV station in the Dallas area that featured the search on a newscast in the DFW area.

“In my heart, I feel something really bad and I don’t want to feel this way,” Betty said.

Lancaster police last month told us they have no suspects or persons of interest at this time in the case. If anyone has any information, please contact the Lancaster Police Department at 972-218-3711.

