Advertisement

Bezos offers NASA billions for lunar mission contract

By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The race is on to get back to the moon.

Jeff Bezos is offering NASA up to $2 billion if his rocket company is given a contract for a second human landing system (HLS) to Earth’s nearest neighbor.

In April, the space agency awarded an HLS contract to SpaceX, the company owned by Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Bezos wants to provide a second option.

If granted, Bezos and Blue Origin would build another lunar lander to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since 1972.

In a proposal sent to NASA on Monday, the Amazon founder said he will waive any payments for the next two fiscal years – up to $2 billion.

“Unlike Apollo, our approach is designed to be sustainable and to grow into permanent, affordable lunar operations,” Bezos said in an open letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Blue Origin launched its first flight with people into space this month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say their investigation began with a welfare concern call around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
College Station police conducting death investigation at apartment complex
Trevon Stewart, 18, and Amarion Cooper, 18, of Lexington
Two indicted for fatal grocery store parking lot shooting
Bryan, Texas Meteor
Meteor seen lighting up the Texas sky Sunday night
Erwin Cruz Guzman
Multi-county high-speed chase ends in Waller County, four men arrested
An incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shuts down part of East William J. Bryan Parkway
Pedestrian killed in possible hit-and-run on William J. Bryan Parkway

Latest News

A Kern County sheriff's deputy was killed in a standoff in Wasco, California, on Sunday...
5 die, including deputy, in shooting at California home
FILE - Then-Kansas City Chiefs assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung, left, talks with...
Former NFL coach wants meeting with Goodell over team’s Asian remark
A man and a woman were killed at a soccer field in Harris County, Texas, on Sunday.
Man fatally shoots ex-wife, man at Houston soccer field
A Denver Water crew works to replace a lead water service line installed in 1927 with a new...
Infrastructure talks face new trouble as pressure mounts