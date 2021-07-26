Bryan, College Station hospitals seeing increase of COVID-19 patients

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As COVID-19 cases rise across the state, so are hospitalizations.

According to the state dashboard, 4,626 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Brazos County Health District reported Monday that COVID-19 patients make up 9.83 percent of local hospitals, which equates to 20 people.

The state dashboard is reporting that in Region N, which Bryan and College Station falls under, there are three ICU beds available.

Local health care officials say they are seeing the effects that unvaccinated residents and the delta variant are having on our hospitals but continue to keep up with care.

