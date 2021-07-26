Advertisement

Bryan, College Station hospitals seeing increase of COVID-19 patients

The Brazos County Health District that reported 20 residents are hospitalized COVID-19.
The Brazos County Health District that reported 20 residents are hospitalized COVID-19.(kbtx)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As COVID-19 cases rise across the state, so are hospitalizations.

According to the state dashboard, 4,626 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Brazos County Health District reported Monday that COVID-19 patients make up 9.83 percent of local hospitals, which equates to 20 people.

The state dashboard is reporting that in Region N, which Bryan and College Station falls under, there are three ICU beds available.

Local health care officials say they are seeing the effects that unvaccinated residents and the delta variant are having on our hospitals but continue to keep up with care.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say their investigation began with a welfare concern call around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
College Station police conducting death investigation at apartment complex
Trevon Stewart, 18, and Amarion Cooper, 18, of Lexington
Two indicted for fatal grocery store parking lot shooting
Bryan, Texas Meteor
Meteor seen lighting up the Texas sky Sunday night
Erwin Cruz Guzman
Multi-county high-speed chase ends in Waller County, four men arrested
An incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shuts down part of East William J. Bryan Parkway
Pedestrian killed in possible hit-and-run on William J. Bryan Parkway

Latest News

Big 12 logo
University of Texas, Oklahoma will not renew Big 12 media rights contract
7/26
Monday PinPoint Forecast 7/26
An incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shuts down part of East William J. Bryan Parkway
Pedestrian killed in possible hit-and-run on William J. Bryan Parkway
Texas A&M Associate Clinical Professor Mike Sandlin says August is the month where athletes and...
Health experts say athletes and coaches should be wary of heat stroke as August approaches